KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: August 12th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Mostly cloudy afternoon, storms increasing west. Chance of rain: 30% High of 91°. Winds S 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Mild, a few storms around overnight. Low of 68°. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms, cooler. Chance of Rain: 40%. High of 87. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Storm chances on the increase as we head toward the end of the work week, and temperatures will continue their downhill slide! Today will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, with a high temperature of 91 in Lubbock. Increasing cloud cover through the day should keep our temperatures a bit lower as storms develop this afternoon. The highest storm chances will generally be from the I-27 corridor to the west, with chances increasing near the TX/NM state line. Storm chances in Lubbock will be around 30% this afternoon, but areas out west can expect chances near 60%.

Overnight, storms will continue out west with low to moderate rain chances expected here in Lubbock. A low near 68 tonight with light winds and mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, we lock and load once again, though storm chances appear to be a bit higher tomorrow than they do today. The best chances will be out west again, with a 40% shot here in Lubbock tomorrow afternoon and evening. Our best rain chances appear to be Friday and into Saturday morning, but rain chances will continue through the weekend, with storm chances generally ending by the start of next week. All this rain in the area will also help cool our afternoon high temperatures down, with temperatures expected in the mid 80s this weekend. As we dry out early next week, temperatures should start to rebound, but that warmup should be more gradual and we will stay below average through at least the middle of next week.

