Tonight: Clouds will begin building across the region with lows around 64˚

Tomorrow: Evening severe storms possible. 20% chance of storms. High of 85˚

Happy Thursday! It was a hot and breezy day with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s across the South Plains. Overnight, expect winds to become more intense and feel warm gulf moisture in the air as it surges towards the panhandle.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Friday. During the day on Friday, expect to see warm and windy conditions throughout the day with a few clouds in the morning. During the evening hours is when we could see storms begin to pop up. If these storms are able to form tomorrow, they will be capable of producing golf ball sized hail and winds over 70 mph.