KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: December 30, 2021

Happy Thursday! Another warm and windy day across the South Plains with temperatures back in the mid 60s and wind gusts up to 48 miles per hour. Clouds will begin to move into the region overnight and into the start of New Year’s Eve. Light rain and drizzle will be present throughout much of the day and into the evening with some areas seeing some periodic heavier rainfall.

The coldest air of the season arrives Saturday afternoon as a cold front hits the South Plains. We will hit our high temperatures earlier in the day Saturday and temperatures will continue to fall in to the 20s and teens by early Sunday morning. Rain and Light snow is possible through the day on Saturday although most areas will see some flakes and a light dusting with accumulations around an inch. With warm ground temperatures, accumulations will likely stick to mostly grassy areas and are not expected to cause any major travel impacts.