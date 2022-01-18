KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: January 18, 2022

Happy Tuesday! It was a warm and windy day across the South Plains with wind gusts around 45 miles per hour and temperatures in the low 70s. Big changes are on the way as a major cold front impacts the region early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will stay on the colder side for the next several days a hover at or below the freezing mark from Wednesday night until Friday afternoon. Another upper level low system moves through the area on Thursday dropping those outside temperatures even more and ushering in the potential for some folks to see a few flurries Thursday.