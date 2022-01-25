KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: January 25, 2022

Happy Tuesday! A cold front will move into the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Portions of the South Plains will start to see precipitation from Midnight through 3 AM CDT Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a majority of the South Plains through 6pm CDT Wednesday.

The first flurries are expected to reach the South Plains by as early as midnight and continue through the early evening hours on Wednesday. Anywhere from a light dusting to up to 4 inches of snow is possible with this storm. Heavier snowfall accumulation is expected to the northern portions of the region.

Some light drizzle is possible as this system moves over the region which could lead to a thin layer of ice on some surfaces. Minor travel impacts are to be expected from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Use plenty of caution if you do have to get out on the roadways and drive according to the conditions.