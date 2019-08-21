KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update (8/21/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Daytime highs today will be a few degrees cooler, but are still running above normal for August 21. Middle to upper 90s are expected across the area, but a few spots in the Rolling Plains may reach the triple-digits once again. High resolution forecast models are showing quiet weather for the most part for today. I’ll keep the mention of a stray shower or thunderstorm in the forecast late this afternoon.

The high-resolution forecast models do show clouds returning this evening and overnight. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms this evening and overnight across the South Plains. The Rolling Plains looks to remain dry this go-around. Lows tonight will drop into the lower 70s.



Extended Forecast:

Forecast models this morning are showing a slight chance for thunderstorms Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The time frame would be from late in the afternoon, throughout the evening and into the early morning hours. The forecast looks dry by the end of the weekend and early next week.

Daytime highs fall back into the middle 90s for the later part of the week and the early part of the weekend. Model data this morning shows hotter weather returning by late in the weekend and early next week with upper 90s and lower 100s. Highs fall back some by Tuesday into the middle and upper 90s.



Overnight lows will be back into the upper 60s lower 70s over the extended forecast period.

Drought Update:

The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought conditions continue to increase across our region. Nearly all of the Rolling Plains and eastern South Plains, as well as portions of the central South Plains are now in moderate to severe stage drought conditions. Portions of the northwestern, western and west-central South Plains remain drought-free for now. A new update will be released tomorrow morning.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, August 21:

Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.

Sunset: 8:27 p.m.

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 66°

Record High: 103° (1930)

Record Low: 52° (1956)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 90s. There could still be some low 100s out in the Rolling Plains. There is a very small chance for an isolated shower or storm late in the afternoon. South wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening and overnight across the South Plains. Lows in the lower 70s with a south wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy later in the day. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 90s. South wind 5-15 mph.



