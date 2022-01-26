Today: 60% Chance of snow. High of 29.

Tonight: Patchy freezing fog. Low of 20.

Happy Wednesday! Portions of the South Plains saw some moderate to light snowfall today with precipitation totals in various areas as high as 2 inches. For the most part, the hub city missed out on most of the accumulating snowfall, but still recorded a light dusting of 0.20″.

Most of the snow has cleared out of the region this evening, leaving us with cold temperatures and some wet/slick spots on the roads. With the possibility of patchy freezing fog, and temperatures staying below freezing tonight, some minor travel impacts are expected for your Thursday morning. Use caution and drive according to conditions as black ice could be present.

Temperatures tonight will dip down into the teens and 20s once again with wind chill nearly reaching the negatives. Heading into the weekend temperatures begin to warm up and will be back above average and in the mid 60s by Saturday, but we are keeping a close eye on another arctic blast by the middle of next week.

-Emily