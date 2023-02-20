LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Cloudy, windy, and warm. Low of 48°. Winds W 18-22 MPH.

Tomorrow: Some blowing dust. Fire danger. Showers late. High of 78°. Winds SW 18-22 MPH.

Windy and warm conditions will linger through the overnight hours tonight. Lows will fall into the low 40s over northwestern areas, with southeastern locations only cooling into the upper 50s! Winds will be out of the west, gusting as high as 30 MPH under a mostly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will be another warm and windy day across the KLBK viewing area. Daytime highs will peak anywhere from the upper 60s in eastern New Mexico, to the middle 80s off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Winds will be strong, with sustained speeds of 18-22 MPH expected out of the southwest. Gusts as high as 40-50 MPH are likely. As a result of the stronger winds and dry conditions, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for areas on the Caprock.

Active weather alerts for Tuesday, February 21st, 2023.

Any activities that could result in a spark should be postponed until further notice. Later in the day, the storm system responsible for the stronger winds will move into the South Plains. We will see scattered showers along and to the east of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor late in the evening lasting into the morning hours of Wednesday. Some areas could see as much as 0.25″ of rainfall, and maybe even a rumble of thunder or two! Rainfall should wrap up by 6 AM Wednesday, as lows settle in the upper 30s to upper 50s.

High temperatures will fall 8-12 degrees around the region for Wednesday as our storm system clears the South Plains. However, strong winds will remain around the forecast area. A High Wind Watch is currently in place for areas on the Caprock from Noon through Midnight Wednesday, for gusts as high as 60-70 MPH out of the southwest!

Wind alerts for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023.

Be sure to secure any outdoor furniture that could be blown away. High temperatures will climb into the 60s and 70s, with blowing dust once again expected around the region. Winds will gradually begin to calm Wednesday night into Thursday morning, as temperatures bottom out in the low 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday will be a few degrees cooler than Wednesday, with highs reaching the 60s to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Clouds will begin to increase, especially later in the day. Winds will be calmer around the KLBK viewing area, with gusts as high as 30-35 MPH possible throughout the day. Thursday night into Friday morning will be chilly, with areas along and north of Highway 62/82 likely falling below freezing. The rest of the region will cool into the 30s to low 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Clouds will continue to increase across the region Friday, with high temperatures peaking in the 50s and 60s. We’ll warm up for Saturday and Sunday, with isolated to scattered showers and storms returning to the KLBK viewing area. No severe weather is expected as of now, but a few rumbles of thunder look likely. Highest probabilities of rainfall will remain over eastern areas. Highs will return to the 70s Saturday and Sunday, with winds gusting as high as 40 MPH. A cold front will pass through the region Sunday into Monday, bringing in more blowing dust and cooler temperatures. No widespread rainfall events look likely for the majority of the KLBK viewing area throughout the duration of our extended forecast period. Our main concern will continue to be strong winds and an elevated risk of fire weather conditions around the region. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK Ag-Journal 5-Day Forecast

Valid: February 20th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, February 20th:

Sunrise: 7:26 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:36 PM CDT

Average High: 61°

Record High: 85° (2016)

Average Low: 32°

Record Low: 4° (1918)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

