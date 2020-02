LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

It's time for Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ 21st annual Mardi Gras Celebration. The festivities will take place on Tuesday, February 25th from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall. This spectacular event will include more than 30 food booths (with selections from your favorite local restaurants), music by Bo Garza, a large silent auction, cash bars, plus a variety of activities and prizes. Colorful beads will be available to make the evening even more festive. There will be a large Children’s Area including a gaming trailer, bouncers, face & hair painting, and much more to keep the kiddos entertained. There is no extra charge for children’s activities.