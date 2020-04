LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Area United Way. In an unprecedented act of generosity, leaders from 20 Lubbock banks have come together to contribute $343,000 to the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund.

“We knew from the beginning, the collective vision of the bank leaders was to show Lubbock and the entire South Plains area that Lubbock has a strong, vibrant banking community that cares deeply for the people and businesses they serve,” Glenn Cochran, CEO of Lubbock Area United Way, said.