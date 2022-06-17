On Friday June 17, Charles Warren with Sonic and Stacy Kelley, Director of Marketing and Development with CASA of the South Plains, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early as part of KLBK’s Something to Smile About contest.

For the last several weeks, KLBK has partnered with Sonic to give free meals to contestants who nominated people in their lives that make a positive impact in their community. The winners are announced on KLBK Bright and Early at 6 a.m., and on KLBK News at Noon. New this year, Sonic generously offered to match meal giveaways by also giving to area nonprofits who serve the South Plains.

This morning, Warren presented Sonic meals to Kelley to help in the vital work CASA of the South Plains does, which includes empowering community members to serve as volunteers who Advocate for the best interest of children in foster care who have been abused and neglected.

Court Appointed Special Advocates are community members just like you who ensure each foster child’s needs remain a priority in an over-burdened child welfare system while working to find safe, permanent homes for these most vulnerable children.

CASA’s Impact*

500 children received advocacy services from CASA of the South Plains in 2021. 248 CASA Volunteers donated a total of 5,290 hours in 2021, saving county taxpayers $290,950 in county paid attorneys’ fees. 194 youth in foster care found permanency with the help of their CASA Volunteer

in 2021.

*CASA 2021 Calendar Year Statistics

How You Can Help

Become a CASA Volunteer. Become a CASA Donor – Join Heroes for Hope and become a monthly donor. Gifts start at just $10 a month. Every gift makes a difference! Host a CASA 101 Informational Session – CASA will come to your business and educate your staff about its mission and goals.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time, and would like to make a donation, visit casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

This month, Casas for CASA presented by Market Street at 4205 98th Street (98th & Quaker) kicked off Wednesday, June 1 and will run through Thursday, June 30. Anyone and everyone can purchase raffle tickets for the opportunity to win a $3,500 MasterCard gift card, or an amazing custom-built playhouse, doghouse, or storage building donated by local community members.

Raffle tickets can be purchased anytime online at casaofthesouthplains.org, or in person at the Market Street location at 98th & Quaker, on Thursdays and Fridays from 4PM – 7PM, Saturdays 10AM – 6PM, and Sundays from 1PM – 5PM. Raffle tickets are $5 each, or 5 tickets for $20, 15 tickets for $50, or 40 tickets for $100. The drawing will be held Thursday, June 30 at 5:00 PM (attendance is not necessary to win).

This year, United Supermarkets, Market Street, and Amigos are hosting a Donate at the Register Campaign in which they will generously match up to $10,000 for CASA of the South Plains! This campaign will run from June 15-27 at all 12 United Family locations in Lubbock. The entire community is encouraged to visit their local United and donate to CASA!

“We are honored that Market Street is our title sponsor for Casas for CASA this year! We have hosted this raffle for more than 15 years and know that it is a community favorite! We anticipate a great turnout and can’t wait to see familiar and fresh faces,” said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA of the South Plains. “The need to help children in the foster care system is a constant in our community. This year we need to raise $50,000 during this event and we know the wonderful people in our community always rally to support the children that need them!”

The funds raised during Casas for CASA stay right here in Lubbock and the five surrounding counties we serve. We inspire, educate, and empower CASA Volunteers who serve as Advocates for children in foster care. A CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps a child in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure their needs are being met and advocating to find them a safe, permanent home.

(Press release provided by CASA of the South Plains)