On Tuesday May 17, Charles Warren with Sonic, and Nick Hay, Marketing and Development Coordinator for Communities in Schools of the South Plains, interviewed with Sasha Wilson on KLBK Bright & Early as part of KLBK’s Something To Smile About contest.

For the last several weeks, KLBK has partnered with Sonic to give free meals to contestants who nominated people in their lives that make a positive impact in their community. The winners are announced on KLBK Bright and Early at 6 a.m., and on KLBK News at Noon. New this year, Sonic generously offered to match meal giveaways by also giving to area nonprofits who serve the South Plains.

This morning, Warren presented Sonic meals to Hay to help in the vital work CIS does, which includes work in 118 schools and 20 school districts throughout the entire South Plains.

About Communities in Schools of the South Plains:

Since 1999, CIS of the South Plains has demonstrated measurable success in student outcomes. In the 2020-

2021 school year, 100% percent of students enrolled in the CIS program remained in school, with 97% percent of students being promoted to the next grade, and 92% percent of seniors graduating or receiving a GED.

The goal of Communities In Schools of the South Plains is to have a CIS Site Coordinator on every local campus to ensure every student has access to the resources and support they need to be successful in school and beyond. They accomplish this through ‘Five Basics’ that they believe every student needs and deserves which include: 1) a one-on-one relationship with a caring adult, 2) a safe place to learn and grow, 3) a healthy start and a healthy future, 4) developing marketable skills with our students, and 5) providing a way to give back to their peers and the community.



CIS believes that transformative relationships are key to unlocking a student’s potential. Their school-based staff works inside schools in partnership with teachers and parents to help address the non-academic needs of students. CIS coordinates with schools and local service providers to meet the needs of students and families, as well as providing critical resources like food, housing, healthcare, counseling, access to remote technology, and more so that students (and educators) can focus on academics. By identifying the points of challenge for students in their personal lives, CIS staff can provide specific resources and support to ensure each child overcomes those barriers to success.

(Press release provided by Communities in Schools of the South Plains.)