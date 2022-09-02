LUBBOCK, TX- KLBK Sports Connection’s Arielle Schafer and Lauren Cottrell host Week 2 of “The Blitz”, featuring scores, highlights, and more! Here’s the final scores from Week 2:

THURSDAY:

Monterey – 0

Abilene Wylie – 30

Lubbock Titans – 56

Midland Trinity – 0

FRIDAY:

Frenship – 36

Lubbock-Cooper – 33

New Deal – 9

Idalou – 14

Dumas – 34

Estacado – 7

Coronado – 21

Midland – 27

Lubbock High – 20

Big Spring – 51

Slaton – 8

Abernathy – 48

Roosevelt – 0

Hawley – 33

Plainview – 21

Pampa – 25

Sudan – 36

Tahoka – 12

Tulia – 7

Brownfield – 35

Hale Center – 8

Plains – 6

Snyder – 21

Levelland – 7

Colorado City – 13

New Home – 50

Lazbuddie – 44

Loop – 72

Littlefield – 33

Denver City – 14

Shallowater – 40

Seminole – 27

Crosbyton – 18

Morton – 14

Wellman Union – 14

Petersburg – 74

Silverton – 39

Paducah – 46

Valley – 46

Spring Lake Earth – 13

Whitharral – 60

Kress – 38

Grandfalls Royalty – 0

Whiteface – 44

Nazareth – 67

Hart – 6

Olton – 47

Dimmitt – 16

Lockney – 46

Floydada – 6

Borden County – 30

Meadow – 0

Ozona – 26

Wink – 36

Bovina – 26

Seagraves – 20

Southland – 55

Aspermont – 72

Cotton Center – 0

Christ the King – 50

Knox City – 60

Motley County – 12

Grady – 26

O’Donnell – 54

Spur – 36

Irion County – 83

Klondike – 42

Jayton – 48

Robert Lee – 36

Sands – 28

Abilene Christian – 32

Hermleigh – 52

Lorenzo – 19

Gutherie – 34

Ralls – 24

Smyer – 18

White Deer – 66

Anton – 16

Kingdom Prep – 58

Roby – 2

Lubbock Christian – 28

Wellington – 24

Trinity Christian – 34

Clarendon – 6