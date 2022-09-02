LUBBOCK, TX- KLBK Sports Connection’s Arielle Schafer and Lauren Cottrell host Week 2 of “The Blitz”, featuring scores, highlights, and more! Here’s the final scores from Week 2:
THURSDAY:
Monterey – 0
Abilene Wylie – 30
Lubbock Titans – 56
Midland Trinity – 0
FRIDAY:
Frenship – 36
Lubbock-Cooper – 33
New Deal – 9
Idalou – 14
Dumas – 34
Estacado – 7
Coronado – 21
Midland – 27
Lubbock High – 20
Big Spring – 51
Slaton – 8
Abernathy – 48
Roosevelt – 0
Hawley – 33
Plainview – 21
Pampa – 25
Sudan – 36
Tahoka – 12
Tulia – 7
Brownfield – 35
Hale Center – 8
Plains – 6
Snyder – 21
Levelland – 7
Colorado City – 13
New Home – 50
Lazbuddie – 44
Loop – 72
Littlefield – 33
Denver City – 14
Shallowater – 40
Seminole – 27
Crosbyton – 18
Morton – 14
Wellman Union – 14
Petersburg – 74
Silverton – 39
Paducah – 46
Valley – 46
Spring Lake Earth – 13
Whitharral – 60
Kress – 38
Grandfalls Royalty – 0
Whiteface – 44
Nazareth – 67
Hart – 6
Olton – 47
Dimmitt – 16
Lockney – 46
Floydada – 6
Borden County – 30
Meadow – 0
Ozona – 26
Wink – 36
Bovina – 26
Seagraves – 20
Southland – 55
Aspermont – 72
Cotton Center – 0
Christ the King – 50
Knox City – 60
Motley County – 12
Grady – 26
O’Donnell – 54
Spur – 36
Irion County – 83
Klondike – 42
Jayton – 48
Robert Lee – 36
Sands – 28
Abilene Christian – 32
Hermleigh – 52
Lorenzo – 19
Gutherie – 34
Ralls – 24
Smyer – 18
White Deer – 66
Anton – 16
Kingdom Prep – 58
Roby – 2
Lubbock Christian – 28
Wellington – 24
Trinity Christian – 34
Clarendon – 6