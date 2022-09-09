LUBBOCK, TX- KLBK Sports Connection’s Arielle Schafer and Lauren Cottrell host Week 3 of “The Blitz”, featuring scores, highlights, and more! Here’s the final scores from Week 3:

THURSDAY:

Levelland – 14

Lubbock High – 21

Balmorhea – 97

Lubbock Titans – 76

FRIDAY:

Kingdom Prep – 48

Anton – 0

Lubbock Cooper – 33

Wylie – 28

Monterey – 26

Frenship – 39

Wichita Falls – 33

Plainview – 26

Palo Duro – 31

Estacado – 20

Coronado – 24

Rider – 21

Shallowater – 55

Hereford – 18

Littlefield – 61

Post – 6

Slaton – 0

New Deal – 28

Abernathy – 28

Denver City – 12

Idalou – 7

Holliday – 37

Hamlin – 33

Crosbyton – 0

Sundown – 0

Farwell – 49

Brownfield – 49

Roosevelt – 34

Texico – 20

Olton – 34

Lockney – 27

Plains – 41

Smyer – 18

Floydada – 42

Borden County – 59

Claude – 40

Meadow – 44

Paducah – 80

Tahoka – 37

Seagraves – 6

New Home – 48

Hale Center – 12

Wilson – 0

Lazbuddie – 48

Petersburg – 37

O’Donnell – 30

Whitharral – 34

Silverton – 30

Kress – 6

Southland – 52

Cotton Center – 63

Dawson – 0

Happy – 64

Spring Lake Earth – 14

Spur – 77

Motley County – 28

Holy Cross – 41

Lorenzo – 38

Jayton – 27

Ira – 44

Sanderson – 44

Sands – 28

Loraine – 60

Klondike – 40

Lubbock Christian – 82

Bovina – 22

Liberty Christian – 35

Trinity Christian – 25