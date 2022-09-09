LUBBOCK, TX- KLBK Sports Connection’s Arielle Schafer and Lauren Cottrell host Week 3 of “The Blitz”, featuring scores, highlights, and more! Here’s the final scores from Week 3:
THURSDAY:
Levelland – 14
Lubbock High – 21
Balmorhea – 97
Lubbock Titans – 76
FRIDAY:
Kingdom Prep – 48
Anton – 0
Lubbock Cooper – 33
Wylie – 28
Monterey – 26
Frenship – 39
Wichita Falls – 33
Plainview – 26
Palo Duro – 31
Estacado – 20
Coronado – 24
Rider – 21
Shallowater – 55
Hereford – 18
Littlefield – 61
Post – 6
Slaton – 0
New Deal – 28
Abernathy – 28
Denver City – 12
Idalou – 7
Holliday – 37
Hamlin – 33
Crosbyton – 0
Sundown – 0
Farwell – 49
Brownfield – 49
Roosevelt – 34
Texico – 20
Olton – 34
Lockney – 27
Plains – 41
Smyer – 18
Floydada – 42
Borden County – 59
Claude – 40
Meadow – 44
Paducah – 80
Tahoka – 37
Seagraves – 6
New Home – 48
Hale Center – 12
Wilson – 0
Lazbuddie – 48
Petersburg – 37
O’Donnell – 30
Whitharral – 34
Silverton – 30
Kress – 6
Southland – 52
Cotton Center – 63
Dawson – 0
Happy – 64
Spring Lake Earth – 14
Spur – 77
Motley County – 28
Holy Cross – 41
Lorenzo – 38
Jayton – 27
Ira – 44
Sanderson – 44
Sands – 28
Loraine – 60
Klondike – 40
Lubbock Christian – 82
Bovina – 22
Liberty Christian – 35
Trinity Christian – 25