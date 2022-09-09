LUBBOCK, TX- KLBK Sports Connection’s Arielle Schafer and Lauren Cottrell host Week 3 of “The Blitz”, featuring scores, highlights, and more! Here’s the final scores from Week 3:

THURSDAY

Levelland – 14 

Lubbock High – 21 

Balmorhea –  97

Lubbock Titans – 76

FRIDAY

Kingdom Prep – 48 

Anton – 0 

Lubbock Cooper – 33 

Wylie – 28 

Monterey – 26 

Frenship – 39 

Wichita Falls – 33 

Plainview – 26 

Palo Duro – 31 

Estacado – 20 

Coronado – 24 

Rider – 21 

Shallowater – 55 

Hereford – 18 

Littlefield – 61 

Post – 6 

Slaton – 0 

New Deal – 28 

Abernathy – 28 

Denver City – 12 

Idalou – 7 

Holliday – 37 

Hamlin – 33 

Crosbyton – 0 

Sundown – 0 

Farwell – 49 

Brownfield – 49 

Roosevelt – 34 

Texico – 20 

Olton – 34 

Lockney – 27 

Plains – 41 

Smyer – 18 

Floydada – 42 

Borden County –  59

Claude –  40

Meadow –  44

Paducah –  80

Tahoka – 37 

Seagraves – 6 

New Home – 48 

Hale Center – 12 

Wilson – 0 

Lazbuddie – 48 

Petersburg –  37

O’Donnell – 30  

Whitharral – 34 

Silverton – 30 

Kress – 6 

Southland – 52 

Cotton Center – 63 

Dawson – 0 

Happy – 64 

Spring Lake Earth – 14 

Spur – 77 

Motley County – 28 

Holy Cross – 41 

Lorenzo – 38 

Jayton – 27 

Ira – 44 

Sanderson – 44 

Sands – 28 

Loraine – 60 

Klondike –  40

Lubbock Christian –  82

Bovina –  22

Liberty Christian –  35

Trinity Christian –  25