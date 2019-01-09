Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/Red Raider Nation Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Arizona Cardinals have hired former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury to be their next head coach, according to NFL.com.

According to azcardinals.com, Kingsbury has signed a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth. A press conference will be held on Wednesday.

Kingsbury was named USC's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after being fired as head coach at Texas Tech.

Kingsbury was 35-40 in six seasons with Texas Tech.