Kliff Kingsbury hired by Arizona Cardinals as head coach

By:

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 02:53 PM CST

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 09:51 PM CST

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Arizona Cardinals have hired former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury to be their next head coach, according to NFL.com.

According to azcardinals.com, Kingsbury has signed a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth. A press conference will be held on Wednesday. 

Kingsbury was named USC's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after being fired as head coach at Texas Tech. 

Kingsbury was 35-40 in six seasons with Texas Tech. 

