LUBBOCK, Texas — Kliff Kingsbury was fired from the Arizona Cardinals, according to a post Monday on the team’s Twitter.

The post also said the team’s General Manager, Steve Keim, was stepping down for health reasons.

On Sunday, the Cardinals lost their season finale, 38-13, to the San Francisco 49ers, for a 4-13 season.

Read the full statement from the Arizona Cardinals below:

“We have announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been relieved of his duties. In addition, General Manager Steve Keim has decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health. The team wishes them well and thanks both of them for their contributions.” Arizona Cardinals

This story is developing.