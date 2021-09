LUBBOCK, Texas — Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury pledged a donation to Team Luke Hope for Minds, Tim Siegel announced Tuesday.

Kingsbury will donate $5,000 to the cause for every game the Cardinals win this season, Siegel said on Facebook.

Kingsbury coached at Texas Tech from 2013-2018, where he became familiar with Siegel and his story.

The Cardinals won eight games in the 2020 NFL season. They open this year against the Tennessee Titans Sunday.