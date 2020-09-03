Klondike, Floydada ISD announce schools face sanctions for not enforcing face coverings at UIL games

FLOYDADA, Texas — On Thursday, Klondike and Floydada Independent School Districts announced new sanctions surrounding UIL games. More specifically, school districts that fail to enforce the rules face possible sanctions such as suspension of contests or discontinuation of public access to games.

The new sanctions, requiring masks, were posted on Facebook and are as follows:

Both school districts will require social distancing, face coverings at all times and events being held at 50% maximum capacity.

A memo from UIL said in part:

Schools not following these guidelines are subject to sanctions. including suspension of contests or discontinuation of public access to games, by the local UIL District Executive Committee and/or UIL State Executive Committee.

Points of Emphasis from Executive Order GA-29 concerning Face Coverings:

All employees, parents, visitors and students ten years of age or older must wear face coverings or face shields upon entry to an area where UIL activities are being conducted and when not actively practicing or playing in the contest, unless an exception listed below applies. Exceptions: When a congregating group of persons maintains at least 6 feet of social distancing; or Any other reason or circumstance indicated under Executive Order GA-29.

Coaches should have face coverings on at all times unless they fall under one of the exceptions.

Players not actively participating in a contest should have face coverings on at all times unless they fall under one of the exceptions.

Parents, visitors, spectators and students should have face coverings on at all times unless they fall under one of the exceptions.

Points of Emphasis concerning Spectators, Audiences, Fans and Media found in UM COVID-19 Risk Miti2ation Guidelines:

Schools may allow spectators to attend games, contests, or events within a maximum 50% capacity limitation, provided that appropriate spacing between spectators is maintained according to the protocol, and according to the following:

Spectators, audiences, fans and media are required to wear face coverings as described in Executive Order GA-29.

Additional Reminders for Games: