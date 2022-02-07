LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Knocksville:

Knocksville, Lubbock’s newest and most advanced baseball and softball training facility, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony co-hosted by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce on February 10 at 11:15 a.m.

The ceremony will take place at their 20,000 sq. ft. facility, located at 11717 Indiana Avenue.

(Photo provided in a press release from Knocksville)

The following Saturday, February 12, the locally owned facility will host an “Opening Day” event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Festivities include “Home Run Derby” competitions on their indoor field, food trucks, collegiate player autographs, limited edition Opening Day giveaways, tours of the facility and more. The event is open to the public and Knocksville is offering 50% off all memberships purchased at the event. Additionally, every membership purchased is entered to win various prizes including free memberships.

Knocksville is a state-of-the-art baseball and softball training facility with cutting-edge equipment and large training spaces. The facility is fully equipped with a full-size turf infield, oversized team cages, and video simulation pitching machines. Knocksville offers group and private training designed for players of all ages and skill levels. Members, parents and coaches can schedule reserved sessions directly through the Knocksville app. The facility is climate controlled, allowing for use regardless of weather conditions.

“Our goal is to encourage a community of baseball and softball players to dream big, embrace the grind, own their edge, and share the love of the game,” said Ronnie Cherry, COO of Knocksville. “Our holistic training culture led by Garrett Heard, our Director of Training, is what helps players reach their full potential.”

Coaches, parents or players interested in learning more about Knocksville can visit www.knocknation.com. More information on Knocksville’s “Opening Day” event can be found on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/knocksvilleLBK.

