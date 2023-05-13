LUBBOCK, Texas — Beginning Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation will close Knoxville Avenue, south of Loop 88. Construction crews will work on the Loop 88 eastbound frontage road, TxDOT said.

“The closure is expected to remain in place approximately one week,” TxDOT said. “Traffic needing to access Knoxville Avenue can do so by using Memphis Avenue or 135th Street from Indiana Avenue.”

TxDOT said the work is part of a $154.8 million project to convert FM 1585 from a rural, two-lane roadway into Loop 88. When finished, Loop 88 will be a six-lane freeway with frontage roads, bridges, and ramps.