LUBBOCK, Texas — A portion of Knoxville Avenue in South Lubbock is scheduled to close this week as the Texas Department of Transportation continues construction of future Loop 88.

According to a press release from TxDOT, the closure is just south of Farm-to-Market Road 1585/130th Street (future Loop 88) and is expected to take about a week to complete.

The closure will allow a contractor to remove a portion of the roadway, install drainage structures and then replace the roadway, TxDOT said.

Traffic can still access Knoxville Avenue by using Memphis Avenue or 135th Street from Indiana Avenue.

The press release said the construction is part of a $154.8 million project to convert FM 1585 from a rural, two-lane roadway into Loop 88, a six-lane freeway with frontage roads, bridges and ramps.