Komen North Texas and Komen West Texas join forces to become one entity

PLANO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Susan G. Komen North & West Texas:

Susan G. Komen® North Texas (based in Plano, Texas) and Susan G. Komen® West Texas (based in Amarillo and Lubbock) announced [Tuesday] that they are joining forces and will operate moving forward as one entity. As part of this effort, the new Susan G. Komen® North & West Texas will also expand their reach to include sixteen additional counties that previously were not served by a Komen Affiliate.

“We are excited about the potential for improved support and increased focus on fulfilling our mission this merger provides,” said Mary Frances Hoover, executive director of the new Komen North & West Texas. “Together, our two Komen Affiliates have provided funding for breast health education, screening, and treatment services for area women and men for the past three decades. During that time, we have enabled thousands of Texans to receive life-saving access to breast health programs, saving hundreds of lives. As proud as we are about what we have accomplished separately, we are confident that working together we can increase that impact.”

During the past year, Komen North Texas and Komen West Texas have worked closely together, along with community partners, on a plan to increase efficiencies and better serve women and men who desperately need the support of Susan G. Komen. As a result of those discussions, Komen North Texas (serving 13 counties) and Komen West Texas (serving 62 counties) have agreed to join forces under the name Susan G. Komen North & West Texas.

Donations will still fund local breast health programs and organizations. Innovative local mission initiatives and programs, including breast health education, screening, and treatment programs, will continue to be central to our mission. Funds will be invested in high-impact programs targeted to increase screening rates and early detection rates, improve access to treatment, reduce​​​​​​​ barriers to care through patient navigation and treatment assistance, and provide community resource navigation. We will continue to invest in groundbreaking breast cancer research through Komen’s national research grants program.

The unified Affiliate will continue to hold its signature events: North Texas Race for the Cure, Wichita Falls Race for the Cure, Amarillo More Than Pink Walk, and Lubbock More Than Pink Walk.

The Komen grants review process will remain the same: an independent panel of community leaders will review grants applications and determine the best way to fund Komen North & West Texas’ priority areas for where breast health program funding is most needed.

“Each Susan G. Komen Affiliate was started by a few caring people who wanted to make a difference in their communities. Built on this foundation of generosity, strength, determination and passion for the cause, we look toward a bright future in which we expand our pink footprint to help everyone in North Texas and the panhandle fight breast cancer,” concluded Hoover.

ABOUT SUSAN G. KOMEN AND KOMEN NORTH & WEST TEXAS

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen was founded in 1982 by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. Komen North & West Texas is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in the local community. Through events like the Race for the Cure®, Komen North & West Texas has invested nearly $20 million in community breast health programs in its 91-county service area and has helped contribute to the more than $988 million invested globally in research. For more information, call 972-378-4808 or visit www.komennwtx.org.

(News release from Susan G. Komen North & West Texas)