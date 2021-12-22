Korean War veteran to receive the Korean Ambassadors Peacekeeping Medal at Thursday ceremony

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466:

At 2:00 PM on Thursday, 23 December 2021, a Korean War Veteran will be presented with the Korean Ambassadors Peacekeeping Medal in honor of his sacrifice during the Korean War. The ceremony is being planned and coordinated by the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466 and Military Order of the Purple Heart 0900. The ceremony will begin at 2:00 PM at the Monument of Courage located on 84th and Nashville in Lubbock, Texas.

Acknowledging the significant impact of the Korean War Veteran, the Korea Government established the Peace Keeping Medal in order to ensure that the sacrifice is never forgotten. The sacrifice of the Korean War Veterans is celebrated daily as the Korean citizens live in peace and with great freedoms.

US Army Veteran, Specialist-5 Michael Patrick O’Brien was a soldier with the 22nd Infantry Regiment, 4th Army Division who was one of the first Americans to land in Korea. He recently moved to Lubbock to be close to family. He will be presented with the medal by Korean War Veteran, VFW Chaplain Jessie Hatchett. The presentation will include a wreath laying by the O’Brien Family to honor the sacrifice of the fallen and the Gold Star Families.

Please contact Verlan Winegarner at vwinegarner@gmail.com or (806) 330-2372 or Lubbock VFW Commander Benny Guerrero at vfwpostcommander2466@gmail.com or (760) 470 1154.

(Press release from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466)