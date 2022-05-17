LUBBOCK, Texas – The “nu metal” 90s bands, Korn and Evanescence, will be performing on Wednesday, September 7 at the FMX 41st Birthday Bash at Lubbock’s United Supermarkets Arena.

Korn were the founders of the “nu metal” genre in 1993. Evanescence joined the club in 1995, but became most popular for their single “Bring Me to Life,” in 2003.

The two have decided to team up for a 2022 US Summer Tour beginning in August. This concert will feature special guests such as rock band Palaye Royale and alternative indie band Dana Dentata.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets would be available at Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets, by phone at (806) 770-2000 and online at www.selectaseatlubbock.com.