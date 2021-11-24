Kress man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Hale Co., DPS says

HALE COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Hale County Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, the crash occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 179 and County Road 195 between a truck-tractor pulling a dump trailer and another truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer.

The person driving the first truck-tractor, Rodolfo Garcia, 65, of Plainview, was traveling southbound on FM 179. The second truck-tractor, driven by Matthew Cy Jackson, 40, of Kress, was traveling directly behind the first vehicle.

The first vehicle attempted to turn left on CR 195. The second vehicle tried to pass with the first vehicle but then collided behind the first vehicle and rolled.

Kress was pronounced dead on the scene, DPS said.

The case remained under investigation Wednesday.