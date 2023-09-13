Kress Volunteer Fire Department invited the South Plains Community out for a block party to raise funds for a new building.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature pulled pork sandwiches with chips and drinks, live music from Mike Salazar, Mikey Mike Rangel and DJ Trevino.

Area vendors will be on hand as well as a bounce house for kids. Participants can enjoy a cornhole tournament, a silent auction and more.

The block party will be held in front of the city hall and fire department.