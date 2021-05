LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Lady Raiders Head Coach Krista Gerlich will be hosting basketball camps in Lubbock this June, she said on social media Saturday.

The camps go from June 12-19. They cost between $40 and $250 for individual campers, though she did not specify what each age group has to pay

One of the things I’ve missed the most about West Texas… Come one, come all… let’s CAMP, Lady Raider style! 🏀👆🏻❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/bEcnzW6Mx5 — Krista Gerlich (@CoachGerlich) May 2, 2021

For more information, contact kristagerlichbasketballcamps@gmail.com or call 806-742-7700.