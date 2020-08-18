Krista Gerlich will be the next Lady Raider head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech officials confirmed Tuesday that Krista Gerlich will be named the next head coach of the Lady Raider basketball team.

Red Raider Nation will provide updates shortly on this breaking news.

Gerlich has been the UT Arlington Lady Mavericks coach since April 2013. Over her seven seasons at the helm, the Lady Mavericks posted a 121-94 record.

Before coaching, Gerlich played for the Lady Raiders from 1989 to 1993. She was the team’s point guard when the Lady Raiders won a national championship in 1993. The program retired her No. 21.

She graduated from Texas Tech in 1993 with a degree in exercise and sports science.

Gerlich spent time as a high school basketball coach before serving as an assistant to Hall of Fame Lady Raider coach Marsha Sharp.

A Texas Tech spokesperson said as part of the interview process Gerlich proactively raised a 2015 public intoxication charge for which she served a two-game suspension.

We asked Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt about the incident, and he said, “I spoke with her athletic director about the incident and am satisfied she learned her lesson and has continued to grow as a coach, role model and mentor to her student athletes.”