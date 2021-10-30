Kristi Aday named executive director of the Plainview Hale County Economic Development Corporation

Kristi Aday (Photo provided by the City of Planview and the Plainview Hale County Economic Development Corporation)

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

The Plainview Hale County Economic Development Corporation, City of Plainview and Hale County, announce Kristi Aday as the new Executive Director of Economic Development. Aday will begin her tenure on December 6th. The position was vacated by Michael Fox who retired at the end of October.

As the Executive Director, Aday will be responsible for developing short and long-range economic development plans, programs and special projects, including promoting the development of the Plainview-Hale County Business Park, promoting existing sites for business expansion, coordinating business retention and recruitment efforts, and assisting the City of Plainview and Hale County in marketing the community for business development.

Aday recently served as an Assistant City Manager for the City of New Braunfels. Prior to joining the New Braunfels team, she spent eight years in Florida, first serving as Deputy City Manager in Sanford, and then Growth Management Director in Altamonte Springs, both suburbs of Orlando. Her last position in Florida was with FIGG Engineering Group in Tallahassee, Florida, an international engineering firm specializing in major bridge design and construction. She has also worked for The Woodlands Associations as a Management Analyst, Interim Deputy Fire Chief and Director of Community Services and began her public service career with the City of Dallas as a Budget Analyst and Management Assistant in the City Manager’s Office.

She is a member of the International City-County Management Association, Texas City Management Association, Florida City County Management Association and serves on Comal County United Way Board of Directors and the Comal County Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, most recently as their Board President.

“We are excited to have Kristi join our team. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position,” says City Manager Jeffrey Snyder.

Aday is a graduate of Texas Tech University, holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

She is married to Sam Samani and is the daughter of Tom and the late Janie Aday, longtime residents of Plainview.

“Serving as the EDC Director for my hometown is a very special opportunity for me,” says Aday. “I keep hearing ‘there’s something happening in Plainview’ and I look forward to working with everyone to capture that new energy and move Plainview forward.”

(Press release from the City of Plainview)