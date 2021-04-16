Kyler Edwards lands at University of Houston

Texas Tech’s Kyler Edwards (11) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Lubbock, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards transferred to the University of Houston, he announced on social media Wednesday.

Edwards played three seasons at Texas Tech, coming off the bench for the 2018-19 national runner-up team, and starting the next two seasons.

As a sophomore in 2019-20, he averaged career highs in points (11.4) and assists (3.1) per game. In 2020-21, his scoring dipped to 10.1 points per game, but he grabbed 4.8 rebounds per game and shot 41.8 percent on 3-pointers.

He was one of six Red Raiders to enter the transfer portal after Chris Beard left Texas Tech to be the head coach at the University of Texas. So far, Micah Peavy (TCU) and Vladislav Goldin (Florida Atlantic) are the only two others to settle on a destination.

Edwards figured to be a snug fit on a Houston team that prioritizes guards who can shoot the 3 and play strong defense. The Cougars made the Final Four last season, where they were knocked out by Baylor.