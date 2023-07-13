LUBBOCK, Texas — The Director and Chief Probation Officer of the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, William Carter, told EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday the facility was not overcrowded, but some beds were closed due to a lack of staff.

According to Carter, the population fluctuates daily. Sometimes the facility is close to overcrowding, but Carter said the situation is different from the Lubbock County Detention Center since it’s easier to move inmates.

Carter told EverythingLubbock.com LCJJC is built for 98 secure beds and 12 multiple occupancy beds. However, the multiple occupancy beds along with 12 of the secure beds were closed down due to the lack of staff, Carter said.

The facility has 36 beds for male inmates waiting for their court dates and 12 beds for females. As of 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, there were 34 males and 10 females occupying those beds, according to carter.

“Currently we have 9 males in the General Offender program, along with 6 females and 7 males in the specialized treatment program,” Carter said.

The facility also has 48 beds for inmates after their court appearances, along with two holding cells, according to Carter.