Lady Chaps first round NCAA II tourney in Lubbock closed to the public. Blame coronavirus

LBUBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaparrals will host the women’s NCAA Division II women’s basketball championship without a large crowd in Lubbock to cheer them on.

“Per the NCAA, spectators will no longer be allowed to attend the regional tournament this weekend,” the LCU website said. “Refunds for tickets purchased will be issued as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

The NCAA had earlier in the day announced that President Mark Emmert decided to limit attendance to only essential staff, players and family. The decision was made in light of the spread of COVID-19.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”

The Big 12 made a similar announcement on Wednesday – limiting each team to 125. The NCAA’s statement did not specify a number. EverythingLubbock.com learned from LCU that each team will get 120 in the first round.

At the time of this report, there were 29 deaths in the United States with 938 total cases of COVID-19 – sometimes called coronavirus.