LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced the passing of former Lady Raider Ivonne Cook-Taylor.

Cook-Taylor earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention in her senior year, the 2016/17 season.

“She ranked second on the team [her senior year] with 301 total points this season, becoming the 32nd Lady Raider in program history to score 1,000+ points in her career,” texastech.com said.

Cook-Taylor played all 31 games and started in 30 of them.

On Sunday the Lady Raider team said via social media, “We are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former Lady Raider Ivonne Cook-Taylor. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and loved ones of our Lady Raider great.”

The cause of death was not listed.