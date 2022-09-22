LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders in conjunction with the 100 Black Men of West Texas, have teamed up for a collaboration with the newly formed Black Women of West Texas chapter here in Lubbock, the organization and Lady Raider Basketball announced Thursday.



“We are truly honored to partner with the 100 Black Men of West Texas and share in their mission to provide opportunity, awareness and support to the youth in Lubbock,” Lady Raider Basketball head coach Krista Gerlich said. “The organizations five pillars emphasize the importance of mentoring, education, health & wellness, economic empowerment and leader development. We empower our players to use their platforms to be able to give back and uplift the community in which they come from as well as the community of Lubbock. The uplifting men of the 100 Black Men of West Texas are exemplars of what true trailblazers illustrate, and this partnership will shine a light on just that. The Lady Raiders are excited to share in their experiences to mentor and encourage our future Red Raiders as well as the community members in the city of Lubbock,” Gerlich added



The organization already has a prior relationship with Texas Tech University and Texas Tech Athletics, as the Red Raider football and men’s basketball programs have established a relationship with the organization. Last September, Texas Tech football announced its intention to sponsor a community scholarship for one local student to attend Texas Tech each year.



As part of the collaboration with the 100 Black Men of West Texas, members of the Lady Raider program will help the organization with various local community service initiatives inside Lubbock and the surrounding areas.



Programs include youth mentoring sessions, the annual fishing derby in June and as well as various community webinars to help develop future generations of Red Raiders.



ABOUT THE 100 BLACK MEN of WEST TEXAS:

With the motto of “What they see is what they’ll be” the 100 Black Men of West Texas look to improve the quality of life for all residents of Lubbock and West Texas. The organization places an emphasis on empowering and support African Americans with the hope of making Lubbock a better place.