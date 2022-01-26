LUBBOCK, Texas — After a tough loss Saturday to Kansas, the Lady Raiders went up against No. 11 Baylor Wednesday. The final score was 88-80, Baylor.

Baylor opened up the game scoring the first seven points, but Bryn Gerlich answered with an open 3-pointer. Gerlich racked up a total 22 points for the team.

Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith led the team in rebounds, with 9 total.

Both teams’ shooting percentage from the field wasn’t too large in difference, with Tech at 52.8% and Baylor at 56.1%.

Tech’s Vivian Gray quickly helped Gerlich out with a couple points to catch up in the first quarter. Gray had a total 21 points for the game.

Lexy Hightower helped the Lady Raiders stay close with the Bears, scoring 3-4 3-pointers.

Tech caught up with just two points under Baylor with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter, but didn’t quite catch up to where they needed to be.

Texas Tech is set to play Iowa State University Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena.