Lady Raiders top Purdue Fort Wayne, 82-48

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders opened the San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament with an 82-48 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday night. The 4-0 start for the Lady Raiders is the first for the program in four years.

Tech was led in scoring by freshman Alexis Tucker, who finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Senior Brittyany Brewer tallied her fourth double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Chrislyn Carr added 17 points for a new career high, while Maka Jackson swiped five steals in the win.

The Lady Raiders face University of San Diego in the championship game Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

