The Lady Raiders and the Women of the 100 interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the launch of their first community event, the “Warm & Cozy hat, sock and glove drive.”

Jasmine Shavers, Lady Raider guard, Saga Ukkonen, Lady Raider guard, Danielle Ward, President of the Women of the 100 and Monique Garrett, Vice President of the Women of the 100 visited with Sasha Wilson about the December 16th giveaway.

The two organizations will spend the next week collecting donations and will present them to students and families at Ervin Elementary.

Several locations across Lubbock will be taking donations, including Keller Williams Realty at 10210 Quaker Avenue, Caprock Salon at 2825 50th Suite 6 or El Robi at 1500 14th Street.

They are also taking monetary donations at www.100bmwt.org. Be sure to designate the funds as for the Women of the 100.

The Women of the 100 invited all women to join, regardless of ethnicity, orientation or creed.

Mission Statement below:

“The Women of the 100 is a diverse sector of like-minded women, leaders, and professionals, dedicated to helping provide resources necessary for the personal growth and the successful future of young women and girls in the Lubbock community. Our goal is to influence and empower them with the ability to love their true, unique selves and to reach their full potential through mentorship and community engagement.”

For more information, call Danielle Ward at 806-239-1867 or Monique Garrett at 806-544-1598.