LUBBOCK, Texas — Lainey Wilson will be performing at Lubbock’s United Supermarkets Arena on October 10, 2024 as part of her “Country’s Cool Again Tour,” a press release on Friday said.

Wild Horses presale tickets will go on sale beginning Monday, October 23. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

“Nothing gets me buzzin’ like putting on a show and singing along with the crowd,” said Wilson.

Full schedule of Lainey Wilson tour dates:

5/31 – Nashville, TN (Ascend Amphitheater) *^

6/14 – Camden, NJ (Freedom Mortgage Pavilion) *^

6/15 – Gilford, NH (Bank NH Pavilion) *^

6/20 – Saratoga Springs, NY (Broadview Stage at SPAC) *^

6/21 – Syracuse, NY (Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview) *^

6/26 – New York, NY (Radio City Music Hall) *^

6/28 – Bridgeport, CT (Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater) *^

6/29 – Bangor, ME (Maine Savings Amphitheater) *^

8/8 – Huntsville, AL (The Orion Amphitheater) *^

8/9 – Southaven, MS (BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove) *^

8/10 – Rogers, AR (Walmart AMP) *^

8/22 – Prescott Valley, AZ (Findlay Toyota Center) +^

8/23 – Chula Vista, CA (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre) +^

8/24 – Concord, CA (Toyota Pavilion at Concord) +^

9/1 – Los Angeles, CA (The Greek Theatre) +^

9/13 – Salt Lake City, UT (USANA Amphitheatre) +^

9/14 – Boise, ID (Ford Idaho Center) +^

9/15 – Missoula, MT (University of Montana – Adams Center) +^

9/19 – Fresno, CA (Save Mart Center) +% ON SALE NOV 3

9/20 – Lake Tahoe/Stateline, NV (Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys) + ^

9/26 – Vancouver, BC (Rogers Arena) + ^

9/27 – Auburn, WA (White River Amphitheatre) + ^ ON SALE DEC 1

9/28 – Ridgefield, WA (RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater) + ^ ON SALE NOV 17

10/10 – Lubbock, TX (United Supermarkets Arena) + ^

10/18 – Raleigh, NC (Red Hat Amphitheater) *^

10/19 – Alpharetta, GA (Ameris Bank Amphitheatre) *^

10/20 – Wilmington, NC (Live Oak Bank Pavilion) *^

10/24 – London, ON (Budweiser Gardens) *^

10/25 – Oshawa, ON (Tribute Communities Centre) *^

10/26 – Pittsburgh, PA (Petersen Events Center) *^

11/1 – Little Rock, AR (Simmons Bank Arena) + ^

11/2 – Evansville, IN (Ford Center) *^

11/3 – Charleston, WV (Charleston Coliseum) *^

11/7 – Oklahoma City, OK (Paycom Center) + ^

11/8 – Omaha, NE (CHI Health Center) + ^

11/9 – Sioux Falls, SD (Denny Sanford Premier Center) + ^ ON SALE NOV 17

11/15- Monroe, LA (Monroe Civic Center) *^

* – Ian Munsick

^ – Zach Top

+ – Jackson Dean

% – To Be Announced

Tickets can be purchased at LaineyWilson.com. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.