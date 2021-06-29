Lake Alan Henry overfills after heavy rains

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — According to Lake authorities, Lake Alan Henry was 3 feet above spill levels.

The storms that came through town over the weekend have caused a lot of runoff into the lake, even flooding the main dock.

Visitors took turns removing their shoes to dredge through 2 feet of water to make it on and off docks.

A local fisherman, Robert Griffin, said he’s never seen it this high within the last 15 years, and a lot of the increase happened over the last few weeks.

“A couple of weeks ago, we had to jump to get onto the dock,” Griffin said. “This is the first time we’ve had to wade through 2 feet of water. It’s crazy.”

Griffin has been coming to the lake for years, and he said he’s not used to seeing it spilling over. The levels are so high that many of the rocks and plants near the lake are completely submerged.

“It’s way different. Usually, you can see rocks all the way around,” Griffin said.

The off-and-on showers didn’t discourage a few more people to wander out in hopes of getting their catch of the day.

Nickolas Marroquin brought his nephew to the lake and wasn’t concerned about the poor weather conditions.

“It looks like the lake level is pretty high right now, so I’m looking forward to some good fishing,” Marroquin said.