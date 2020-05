LAMB COUNTY, Texas– On Wednesday, Lamb County Judge Mike DeLoach confirmed a fifth case of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

DeLoach said he was notified Wednesday morning of the positive case by LHC Family Medicine.

The positive test was a woman between the ages of 50 and 60 and she is a resident of Littlefield, said DeLoach. He said the woman was in quarantine at home.

By Wednesday, there were three active cases and two recoveries, said DeLoach.