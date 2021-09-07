Lamb County among list of Texas counties with a high number of COVID-19 deaths per capita

LUBBOCK, Texas– New data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed Lamb County having one of the highest amount of deaths per capita in Texas.

Lamb County has reported 86 deaths total due to COVID-19, which is 249.2 percent higher per 100,000 residents than other Texas counties.

“I never expected it to get as bad as it did,” said Lamb County Judge, James DeLoach. “Those people are Lamb County residents and they are not statistics, they are people, a bunch of them I knew and cared for myself.”

Recently, the number of deaths in Lamb County have increased following updated records of where residents were when they passed from the virus.

“We had people who may have lived with a loved one in another county that died from COVID and were originally attributed to that County,” said Judge DeLoach “but once they got that data and worked through [it], then our deaths increased.”

Judge DeLoach said they are doing what they can as a county to make the vaccine and other safety precautions available, but at the end of the day, it’s up to the individual.

“At some point we have to take responsibility for our own health care,” said DeLoach. “Regardless what you think about COVID, these people are dying and there are people that have to take care of them and we need to remember them during this time.”