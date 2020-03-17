Lamb Healthcare Center, new restrictions to protect against COVID-19

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The Lamb Healthcare Center in Littlefield on Tuesday announced new restrictions in the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

The hospital will only allow two points of entry which are the main entrance and the Emergency Room entrance. Visitors will be screened.

There can only be two designated visitors per patient. No children under the age of 12 can visit.

There will be no community meetings in the meeting rooms. Clinic patients can wait in their car until an exam room is ready.

“The good thing about our small communities in the county is that we are accustomed to taking care of our family and neighbors,” LHC said. “We just need to continue to care about others and try to not spread this virus to those at risk.”

