LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lamesa Health Department confirmed the 12th case of COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus.

The announcement of case number 12 came about 10 minutes after the announcement of cases number 10 and 11.

The new case is a female under the age of 20, and is related to the ninth confirmed case of COVID-19, according to Lamesa officials.

There are currently five active cases of COVID-19 in Lamesa.