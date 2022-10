LAMESA, Texas — A correctional officer was arrested and accused of attempting to bring liquid PCP and liquid Fentanyl into the state prison in Lamesa, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Monday.

TDCJ said Gilma Parades was caught trying to bring in 17.5 ounces of liquid PCP and 21 ounces of liquid Fentanyl into the Smith Unit.

TDCJ also said an additional 30.5 ounces of liquid PCP and five ounces of liquid Fentanyl were found in her vehicle.