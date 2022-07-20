LAMESA, Texas — A Lamesa farmer pleaded guilty Tuesday and admitted to omitting over $100,000 in income from his 2016 tax forms. The money he left off, court documents said, was embezzled from a church.

According to court documents, in 2017, Roy Ben Menix reported his gross income for 2016 as $12,696. However, his income that year was $126,542.

The income left off was from his “farming enterprise” and “money he unlawfully obtained from Grace Lutheran Church,” court documents said.

Menix began serving as the church’s treasurer in 1999, court documents said. He embezzled money from January 2015 to May 2020.

In all, Menix embezzled approximately $174,670 from the church, according to court documents. He left the embezzled money off his tax forms from 2016 until 2020.

If a judge accepts the plea deal, Menix faces up to 3 years in federal prison.