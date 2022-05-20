LAMESA, Texas — Due to a “potential terroristic threat” the Lamesa Independent School District said the last day of school was cancelled for all campuses on Friday, May 20.

According to a social media post Thursday night, Lamesa ISD said senior activities, including graduation, would continue as scheduled.

The district said the Lamesa Police Department, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and school resource officers would be vigilant around campus Friday and during graduation ceremonies.

The district said they’re acting out of an abundance of caution, and the safety of students is top priority.