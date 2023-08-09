LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lamesa Independent School District announced in a social media post that it will conduct an “Active Shooter Response Drill” that will take place on Thursday between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

According to a press release, Lamesa ISD will partner with local law enforcement and emergency personnel to run an Active Shooter Response Drill for the first time.

The release informed the drill will be “visible to most of the community” and there will be a “great deal of activity around one of our campuses.”

Lamesa ISD Superintendent, David Ritchey also stated in the release, “I don’t want to be naive… that tragedy could never strike us. I want to prepare for even the worst-case scenario.”

Lamesa ISD emphasized that it takes the “safety of our students and employees very seriously.”

The release also mentioned being prepared for a tragedy will be necessary and “safety measures have become even more of a priority.”

All personnel involved have met multiple times to discuss how the drill should and will take place, said the release.

Additionally, the goal of Lamesa ISD, all law enforcement, and all medical emergency personnel will be to “see how we do” and what to do to “get better and more efficient to better protect our young people.”

Additionally, the drill will have “safety people on the outside” to ensure those who did not get informed on the drill know that “everyone is safe and what is taking place is a drill.”

“The goal is our students and their safety,” said Lamesa ISD.