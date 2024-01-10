LUBBOCK, Texas — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lamesa, according to the Lamesa Police Department.

According to the release, the shooting took place on Tuesday evening just before 7:00 p.m. Lamesa Police said officers were attempting to serve a warrant for aggravated assault of a child to the suspect at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of South 8th Street.

The situation escalated and led to an officer-involved shooting. Officers performed “life-saving measures,” which were unsuccessful. The officer who fired the shot was not injured, according to Lamesa Police.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave. The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation.