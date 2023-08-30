LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lamesa man, Roy Lawrence Dickerman, 63, lost his life in a motorcycle crash in Dawson County on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash happened at FM 829, five miles north of Patricia. According to DPS, the motorcycle was heading northbound when Dickerman “failed to negotiate the S curve of the roadway.”

The motorcycle veered into the ditch, overcorrected and rolled multiple times, according to DPS. Authorities stated Dickerman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weather and road conditions were listed as clear. The posted speed limit for the roadway was 55 mph, according to a crash report.