Editorial note: Some details in this story may be graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

LAMESA, Texas — A Lamesa man who “bragged” to his coworkers about “engaging in sexual intercourse” with a 16-year-old victim at his workplace entered a plea agreement, according to federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

Osbaldo Moreno, 20 at the time of the initial report to police, pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography. Moreno was originally charged with Receipt of Child Pornography, Production and Attempted Production of Child Pornography and Enticement and Attempted Enticement of a Minor.

Moreno admitted that he had sexual contact with the victim since she was 15. At one point, court records stated that Moreno sent the girl a text message that read, in part, “[You] need to chill or am going to rape [you]…”

“In multiple text messages to [the victim], Moreno persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced [her] to produce and send him child pornography,” court documents stated. Moreno received more than two dozen files that contained child pornography, according to court records.

Moreno faced up to 20 years in prison with a potential life sentence of supervised release, according to federal court records. As of Friday, Moreno remained at the Dawson County Jail.